East Coast Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of East Coast Railway at rrcbbs.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1599 posts in the organisation. East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1599 posts at rrcbbs.org.in, details here (PTI file.)

The registration process started on August 26 and will end on September 15, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria Applicants must have passed Matriculation (10th Class) under the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognized Board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years as on the closing date specified in this notification (Closing date 15.09.2026).

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women applicants. Payment can be made using Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI / Internet Banking, etc. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the applicant.

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Stipend Selected candidates engaged as apprentices will be paid a stipend at the prescribed rate during the training period, as per the extant rules and directives issued by the Railway Board from time to time.

Apprentices will be paid a monthly stipend at the prescribed rate as per the extant rules. No hostel accommodation will be provided during training; apprentices must make their own arrangements. On completion of training, the apprentices will be released.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of East Coast Railway.

Detailed Notification Here