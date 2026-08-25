Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also via upsconline.nic.in. UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 80 Assistant Fund Commissioner posts at upsc.gov.in (HT_PRINT)

This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the post is 11 September 2026.

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Eligibility Criteria Candidates should have a degree of a recognised University or Equivalent. The age limit of the candidate should be 35 years for UR/EWS, 38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST.

Selection Process A pen and paper based recruitment test will be conducted to shortlist the candidates or interview for recruitment to the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

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The exam will be of two hours duration. The exam will comprise of objection type questions with multiple choices of answers and questions will carry equal marks. The medium of the test will be both English and Hindi.

There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

Application Fee Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank. Applicants must opt for available online Debit/Credit Card/UPI Payment or Internet Banking payment mode upto the closing date/time.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to OBC/EWS/Unreserved male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here