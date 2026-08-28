Indian students are entering an increasingly competitive global job market shaped by AI, automation and evolving industry needs. Against this backdrop, studying abroad is increasingly being viewed not just as an academic opportunity, but as a pathway to building skills and experience for a global career. France has emerged as an attractive destination, offering internationally recognised institutions, comparatively affordable education and opportunities for professional exposure. Indian student enrolment in France rose by 55% over five years to approximately 9,100 in 2024–25, while France aims to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030. Preparing to Study in France: Here’s what students need to know (REUTERS)

As interest grows, students are looking beyond university rankings to ask a more important question: which institution and programme will best prepare them for the workplace? A degree remains important, but employers increasingly value graduates who can apply knowledge, adapt to change and contribute in practical settings. Students should therefore evaluate programmes based on the skills, experiences and industry exposure they offer.

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This includes looking at whether a programme reflects evolving industry needs. Fields such as artificial intelligence, digital technologies, sustainability, business analytics and the creative economy are transforming existing roles and creating new ones. Applied assignments, interdisciplinary projects, internships and industry engagement can help students connect classroom learning with real-world challenges.

Language readiness is equally important. The growing availability of English-taught programmes has made France more accessible to international students, including those from India. However, succeeding in an English-medium academic environment requires more than everyday communication. Students need to follow lectures, understand academic texts, write assignments, deliver presentations and participate confidently in discussions. A recognised assessment of English proficiency can provide an objective measure of this readiness. The TOEFL iBT test, for instance, is accepted by more than 13,000 institutions across over 160 countries.

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Financial planning should also go beyond tuition fees. Students need to account for accommodation, living expenses, insurance, travel and other costs throughout their programme. Exploring scholarships and institutional financial support can help make international education more manageable.

Finally, students should consider what comes after graduation. Understanding career pathways, employer expectations, practical experience opportunities and applicable post-study requirements can help ensure that their academic choices remain relevant beyond university.

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Ultimately, studying abroad is about more than earning an international degree. It can help students develop adaptability, independent thinking, communication skills and the confidence to work across cultures. For Indian students considering France, making an informed choice means looking at the complete picture, including academic quality, future-ready skills, language preparedness, practical exposure, financial planning and long-term career goals.

(This article is written by Karan Lalit, Executive Director – South Asia, TOEFL & GRE, ETS)