Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021 released, check here

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the schedule for the Class 10 board exams on its official website.

Students can check the Mizoram Class 10 board exams schedule online at mbse.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the board will conduct class 10 or HSLC exams from April 1 to 20, 2021, in a pen-paper mode, at various centres spread across the state.

The class 10 board examination will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

“Unexpected holiday (s) declared by any authority other than the Chairman, Mizoram Board of School Education, after publication of the examination programme, will not prevent conduct of the examination(s) scheduled for the day(s) concerned,” read an official notification.

Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021: