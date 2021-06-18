Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Mizoram Class 12 Result 2021: MBSE HSSLC Result declared, here’s how to check

Mizoram Class 12 Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in. How to check given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Mizoram Class 12 Result 2021: MBSE HSSLC Result declared, here's how to check

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has declared Mizoram Class 12 Result 2021 on June 18, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 exams can check MBSE HSSLC Result on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

The result will not be displayed on the notice board of the schools due to COVID19 pandemic across the country. Candidates will have to check the result on the official site or through the third party result website Indiaresults.com. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Mizoram Class 12 Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page ticker.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 link.

• Enter the required details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from this, candidates can also check their results on phone. Candidates will have to send SMS - MPBSE 12 Roll No> to 5676750 to get result on their registered mobile number.

Topics
mbse hsslc result mizoram board of school education board exam result class 12 results

