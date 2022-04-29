MP Board 10th Result 2022 Live: MPBSE Class 10 results today at mpbse.nic.in
- MP Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh board will declare the class 10 board exam results soon at mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results here at hindustantimes.com
MP Board Result 2022 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board 10th Result 2022 on April 29, 2022. The MPBSE Class 10 result will be declared at 1 pm on April 29. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the result through the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.
The MP Board 10th result 2022 can also be checked on other website mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The result for Class 10 can also be checked on mobile apps. Students will have to download MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App from Google Play Store. The result link will be available soon after declaration.
The result will be announced at the press conference by State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The press conference will begin at 1pm today. Pass percentage, merit list, toppers name and other details will be announced today along with the result.
This year 18 lakh students have registered themselves for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022. The exams were conducted by the Board from February 28 to March 20, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:41 PM
MP Board 10th Result 2022: Last year data
Last year, the Class 10 results was announced on July 14, 2021. A total of 3,56,582 candidates had secured first division. As many as 3,97,626 candidates got the second division and 1,59,871 students got the third division.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:33 PM
MP Board Result 2022: Revised marking scheme
The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:27 PM
MP Results 2022 for Class 10, 12: Check result through third party websites
Apart from the official website of MP Board website and H.T Digital websites class 10th and 12th students can check the result through the third party websites at examresults.net.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:19 PM
MPBSE Results 2022 for Class 10: Steps to check
Visit the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.
Click on MP Board 10th Results 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:14 PM
MP Board Results 2022: Mobile apps to check result
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:09 PM
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wishes students ahead of MP Class 10, 12 Results 2022
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:05 PM
MP Board Result 2022 for Class 10: 18 lakh students waiting for result
This year 18 lakh students have registered for MP Board Result 2022 out of which 10 lakh students have registered for Class 10 and 8 lakh students have registered for Class 12.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 11:56 AM
MP 10th Result 2022: What Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra said
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 11:52 AM
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 11:45 AM
MP Board 10th Result 2022: Where to check result
mpbse.nic.in
mpresults.nic.in
hindustantimes.com
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 11:38 AM
MP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Last 5 years pass percentage
2021 – 100%
2020 – 62.84%
2019 – 61.32%
2018 – 66.54%
2017 – 52.11%
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 11:35 AM
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 11:16 AM
MPBSE Class 10 results 2022: MP board will announce 10th results soon
The Madhya Pradesh Board will announce the class 10 results at 1pm on Friday, April 29.