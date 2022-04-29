MP Board 10th Result 2022 Live: MPBSE Class 10 results today at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2022 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board 10th Result 2022 on April 29, 2022. The MPBSE Class 10 result will be declared at 1 pm on April 29. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the result through the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board 10th result 2022 can also be checked on other website mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The result for Class 10 can also be checked on mobile apps. Students will have to download MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App from Google Play Store. The result link will be available soon after declaration.

The result will be announced at the press conference by State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The press conference will begin at 1pm today. Pass percentage, merit list, toppers name and other details will be announced today along with the result.

This year 18 lakh students have registered themselves for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022. The exams were conducted by the Board from February 28 to March 20, 2022.