MP Board 12th result likely this week, official confirmation awaited

Madhya Pradesh board, MPBSE, is likely to declare the class 12 results this week, as per sources. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited. The class 10 result in the state has already been declared.

MPBSE will host the class 12 result on its official website, mpbse.nic.in and on the board exam result portal mpresults.nic.in.

The MPBSE class 12 result can also be found at results.gov.in.

All state boards, the Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the CISCE have been asked to declare the class 12 results by July 31.

Board exams have not been held in the country this year, barring few states, due to sudden increase in COVID-19 cases.

Boards have formulated an alternative assessment scheme to give class 10 and class 12 students marks this year.

Madhya Pradesh school education board will conduct special exams from September 1 to September 25 for high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational courses. Students who are not satisfied with the board exam result which will be released by following an alternative assessment method can appear for these exams. The registration for this special exam will be held from August 1 to August 10.