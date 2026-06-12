Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released MP Board Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 second examination can check their results on the official website of MPBSE at result.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026: MPBSE Class 12 results declared at result.mponline.gov.in, direct link here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The second examination was conducted from May 7 to May 25, 2026, for students who wished to enhance their marks or could not achieve their desired results in the main board examination. Through this initiative, students have an additional opportunity to support their higher education and career aspirations.

Direct link to check MP Board Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026

The second examination result is now being made available online, and students are being advised to keep their roll number and other login credentials ready before accessing the result portal. Once the result link is activated, scores can be checked and provisional marksheets can be downloaded immediately. Important details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status should be carefully verified after the result is displayed. In case any discrepancy is noticed, it should be reported to the concerned authorities without delay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} How to Check MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to Check MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Visit the official result portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visit the official result portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Click on "MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Click on "MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Enter your Roll Number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enter your Roll Number. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Enter your Application Number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enter your Application Number. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Verify the details carefully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verify the details carefully. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Click on the Submit button. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Click on the Submit button. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Your result will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your result will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Check your subject-wise marks and qualifying status. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check your subject-wise marks and qualifying status. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Download the provisional marksheet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Download the provisional marksheet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, the MP Board Class 12 main examination was conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, and the results were declared on April 15, 2026. A strong performance was recorded in the main examination, with an overall pass percentage of 76.01 percent being achieved by students across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, the MP Board Class 12 main examination was conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, and the results were declared on April 15, 2026. A strong performance was recorded in the main examination, with an overall pass percentage of 76.01 percent being achieved by students across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

More than 6.13 lakh regular students appeared for the examination, out of which approximately 4.66 lakh students were declared successful. Girls were seen outperforming boys once again, with a pass percentage of 79.41 percent compared to 72.39 percent among boys. Additionally, more than 3.67 lakh students secured first division, reflecting an encouraging academic performance across various streams.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON