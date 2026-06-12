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MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026: MPBSE Class 12 results declared at result.mponline.gov.in, direct link here

MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 released today. Scores and provisional marksheets can be checked online by students at result.mponline.gov.in.  

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 03:58 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released MP Board Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 second examination can check their results on the official website of MPBSE at result.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026: MPBSE Class 12 results declared at result.mponline.gov.in, direct link here

The second examination was conducted from May 7 to May 25, 2026, for students who wished to enhance their marks or could not achieve their desired results in the main board examination. Through this initiative, students have an additional opportunity to support their higher education and career aspirations.

Direct link to check MP Board Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026

The second examination result is now being made available online, and students are being advised to keep their roll number and other login credentials ready before accessing the result portal. Once the result link is activated, scores can be checked and provisional marksheets can be downloaded immediately. Important details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status should be carefully verified after the result is displayed. In case any discrepancy is noticed, it should be reported to the concerned authorities without delay.

More than 6.13 lakh regular students appeared for the examination, out of which approximately 4.66 lakh students were declared successful. Girls were seen outperforming boys once again, with a pass percentage of 79.41 percent compared to 72.39 percent among boys. Additionally, more than 3.67 lakh students secured first division, reflecting an encouraging academic performance across various streams.

 
mpbse result class 12 board examinations× mp
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Home / Education News / Board Exams 2026 / MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026: MPBSE Class 12 results declared at result.mponline.gov.in, direct link here
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