MP board 5th, 8th revised results out, 89,000 more students qualify

Department of School Education Madhya Pradesh has released revised results of Class 5th and Class 8th, which was held in the pattern of board exams this year. After revised results, 89,000 additional students have passed these to classes, an official statement said.

MP board 5th, 8th revised results out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Results of Class 5 and 8 annual exams were declared on May 15 in which some students failed due to non-entry of marks. Some students failed in one or two subjects, it said.

Direct link to check MP board 5th, 8th revised results 2023.

Around five lakh answer sheets of 3,89,764 students were re-evaluated between May 27 to June 3. Schools were also given a window to submit project marks, the department has informed.

After that, 44,293 Class 5 and 44,752 Class 8 students have qualified, the department said.

With this, the revised pass percentage in Class 8 has increased to 80.29 per cent from 76.09 per cent. In Class 5, the pass percentage is 86.02, up from the previous result – 82.27 per cent.

These are revised highlights of Class 8 and Class 5 results:

Appeared in Class 8 final exam: 10,66,405

Previously passed students: 8,11,433

Previous pass percentage: 76.09 per cent

Revised number of students passed: 8,56,184

Revised pass percentage: 80.29 per cent

Appeared in Class 5 final exam: 11,79,883

Previously passed students: 9,58,619

Previous pass percentage: 82.27

Revised number of students passed: 10,14,994

Revised pass percentage: 86.02 per cent.