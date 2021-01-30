IND USA
board exams

MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:53 PM IST
MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the examination schedule for Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Students appearing for the MP Class 10 and 12 board examinations can check the time table provided below. According to the schedule, the class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.

The board will conduct the class 10 and 12 board examinations from 8 to 11 am at various centres spread across the state.

MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021:

Topics
mp board mpbse examination schedule
