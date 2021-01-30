MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the examination schedule for Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Students appearing for the MP Class 10 and 12 board examinations can check the time table provided below. According to the schedule, the class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.

The board will conduct the class 10 and 12 board examinations from 8 to 11 am at various centres spread across the state.

MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021: