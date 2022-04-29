MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live: MPBSE 12th result soon at mpresults.nic.in
- MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live Updates: The class 12 results of MP board will be announced at 1pm today. Follow this story for latest updates regarding the MPBSE inter results.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 on April 29, 2022. MPBSE 12th result will be available for candidates at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams can check the results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.
This year 18 lakh students have registered themselves for MPBSE Class 10, 12 examination in the state. The exams for Class 10, 12 were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022 in the state at various exam centres across all districts.
The Class 12 board results will be declared by State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The result will be announce at the press conference to be conducted by MPBSE officials. The pass percentage, merit list and toppers name will also be announced along with the declaration of results today.
Meanwhile, MPBSE has revised the marking scheme for Class 10, 12 board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:40 PM
MPBSE class 12th result: 6,60,682 students registerd last year
In 2021, a total of 6,60,682 students enrolled for the MP Board class 12 exams. The passing rate for all streams — Arts, Science, Commerce, and Fine Arts — was 100 percent. A total of 3,43,064 applicants obtained first division, 2,64,295 received second division, and 48,787 attained third division.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:31 PM
MP results 2022: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan twitted
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on twitter," My dear children, today the result of 10th and 12th examination of #MPBoard is going to come. Exam results come as per your expectation, may your hard work be fruitful, my best wishes and blessings are with you! #mpboardresult2022."
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:21 PM
MP Board: Result link will be activated after press conference
After the results are announced at a press conference, links to download the MP Board Class 12 mark sheets will be activated on the website.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:12 PM
MP board result 2022 class 12: Check result though roll number and DOB
Candidates will be able to view MPBSE Results 2022 by entering their roll number and date of birth
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:11 PM
MPBSE class 12th result: List of websites
Candidates can check the result through the following websites
mpresults.nic.in
mpbse.nic.in
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 12:02 PM
Madhya Pradesh Board Result: Class 12th result today
State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the results during a press conference. Today's press conference will begin at 1 p.m. Along with the results, the pass percentage, merit list, toppers' names, and other data will be published today.
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 11:57 AM
MP Board 12th Results 2022: MPBSE Class 12 results soon
The MP board class 12 results will be declared at 1pm on Friday, April 29. Students can check their results at mpresults.nic.in