Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Board Exams / MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at mpresults.nic.in, link here

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at mpresults.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 29, 2023 06:41 PM IST

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given below.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 on August 29, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the result through the official site of MP Results at mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at mpresults.nic.in, link here

Along with the Class 12 supplementary results, the Class 12 Vocational course RWL result has also been declared. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023

Direct link to check Class 12 Vocational course RWL result

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of MP Results at mpresults.nic.in.
  • Click on MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 supplementary examination was started on July 18 and ended on July 27, 2023. The Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from July 17 to July 27, 2023. The supplementary exam was held in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPBSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
madhya pradesh board of secondary education mpbse mpbse.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP