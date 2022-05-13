Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP Board class 5th Result 2022 declared at rskmp.in, how to check & link

MP Board Class 5th Result 2022  has been declared on May 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. The direct link to check the result is available here.
Updated on May 13, 2022 03:19 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government announced the MP Board Class 5th Result 2022 on May 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. Candidates who have taken the examination can see their results at rskmp.in.

The result was announced by Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary School Education. 

This year, around 8.26 lakh children took the class 5th exams. It is worth mentioning that the yearly evaluation of classes 5th and 8th in the state has been done in line with the board examinations after nearly 12 years.

Direct link to check the MP Board class 5 result here

MP Class 5th result: How to check

Go to the official website at www.rskmp.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen check

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

