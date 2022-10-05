MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam begins on Feb 15, dates here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released MP Board Exams 2023 dates. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 exams will begin on February 15. The secondary and higher secondary examinations will end on March 20, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam dates were shared by School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh on its official Twitter handle. The tweet has official notice attached with it. As per the official notice, the high school/ higher secondary/ higher secondary vocational, diploma in pre-school education/ physical education training patropadhi examinations organised by Board of Secondary Education, MP for the year 2023 will be conducted from February 13 to March 25, 2023.

The middle practical examinations and theoretical examinations will be conducted from February 15 to March 20, 2023. The notice reads that the complete schedule will be available to candidates in due course of time. Candidates can check the notice below.