MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: How to check result on mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Result of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 final examination (MPBSE) will be announced on the board website, mpbse.nic.in. MP board Class 10 and Class 12 final exams started in February. As per reports, the results are expected in April but the board has not made any official announcement yet.

Students should keep their admit cards ready to download the e-mark sheets from the board website.

As per the revised marking scheme of the MP board, 80 marks have been allotted to the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be from practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Check all the latest updates on MPBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2022 here.