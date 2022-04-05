MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: How to check result on mpbse.nic.in
- MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce results of Class 10, Class 12 final exams on mpbse.nic.in.
MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Result of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 final examination (MPBSE) will be announced on the board website, mpbse.nic.in. MP board Class 10 and Class 12 final exams started in February. As per reports, the results are expected in April but the board has not made any official announcement yet.
Students should keep their admit cards ready to download the e-mark sheets from the board website.
As per the revised marking scheme of the MP board, 80 marks have been allotted to the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be from practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.
Check all the latest updates on MPBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2022 here.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 06:51 PM
MP Board class 10 and 12th result: How to check result
Visit to mpbse.nic.in
Click on the link for MP board Class 10 or Class 12 results
Enter your roll number and/or other details required
Submit to download the mark sheet.
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 05:07 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 04:54 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 04:46 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 03:48 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 03:39 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 03:23 PM
MPBSE Exam Dates
The Class 10 examination was conducted from February 18 to March 10, 2022 and Class 12 examination was conducted from February 17 to March 12, 2022.
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 02:47 PM
MPBSE result 2022: How to download on mobile phone
- Open an internet browser on your mobile phone
- Go to mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in
- Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 board exam result link
- Enter the required login credentials
- Download the mark sheet and take a printout.
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 01:58 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 01:36 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 01:15 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 12:57 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 12:41 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 12:39 PM
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 12:28 PM
