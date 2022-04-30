MP Board Result 2022: MPSOS Ruk jana nahi yojana registration begins

Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has started the registration process for MPSOS Ruk jana naho yojana. The Class 10, Class 12 students who have failed in MP Board Result 2022 can apply for this Open School exam under the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana on the official site of MPSOS on mpsos.nic.in.

The Ruk Jana Nahin Yojana application process for Class 10, 12 will close down on May 15, 2022. The examination for all failed candidates will be conducted on June 20, 2022 in the state. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to register for MPSOS Ruk jana nahi yojana&nbsp;</strong>

MPSOS Ruk jana nahi yojana registration: How to register

Visit the official site of MPSOS on mpsos.nic.in.

Click on Ruk jana nahi yojana link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 exam form.

Register online and fill in the application form.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase of any concerns, students can reach out to the Board through their helpline number, Students not happy with their MP Board Result are advised to get in touch with the counsellors on 1800 233 0175. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPSOS.