MP Board Results 2022: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th marks at hindustantimes.com

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board Results 2022 on April 29, 2022. The MPBSE 10th, 12th results will be declared by the Board at 1 pm on April 29. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results directly on the HT portal by visiting hindustantimes.com.

This year around 18 lakh students have applied for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the state. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result on hindustantimes.com by following these simple steps:

• Visit Hindustan Times website at hindustantimes.com

Click on Education link on the top Nav bar of the home page

• Click on Board exam link available on Nav bar on the home page

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MP Board page link

• Click on link for MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 results (as required).

• Fill in the login details as required and submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MP Board Result 2022 can also be checked on official website of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. To check the result on official website candidates can follow these steps below.

• Visit the official site of MPBSE.

• Click on MP Board Class 10 Result 2022 or MP Board Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page

• Enter the roll number or registration number and other details

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed

• Check the result and download the page

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

