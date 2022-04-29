MP Board Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board Results 2022 on April 29, 2022. The MPBSE 10th results will be declared by the Board at 1 pm on April 29. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the HT portal on hindustantimes.com.

This year 18 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 exams in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on hindustantimes.com by following these simple steps given below.

MP Board Results 2022: How to check MPBSE 10th results on hindustantimes.com

Visit Hindustan Times website on hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education link available on the home page side bar.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Board page link.

On the board page link the MP Board Results 2022 for Class 10, 12 will be available.

Click on MP Board Class 10 result link and fill in the login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MP Board Result 2022 can also be checked on official website of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. To check the result on official website candidates can follow these steps below.

MP Board Results 2022: How to check MPBSE 10th results

Visit the official site of MPBSE.

Click on <strong>MP Board Class 10 Result 2022 link </strong>available on the home page.

Enter the roll number or registration number and other details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.