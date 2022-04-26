MP Board Results 2022 LIVE: How, where to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 result

MP Board Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Results 2022 likely by April end. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 will be available to candidates on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Results 2022 can also be checked on official website mpresults.nic.in.

This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh. The MP Board exams 2022 were conducted from February 18 to March 20, 2022 in the state at various exam centres across all districts. The Board will complete the evaluation process soon.

The passing criteria for MP Board Results 2022 is that candidates will have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and practical exams. The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.