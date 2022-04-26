MP Board Results 2022 LIVE: How, where to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 result
MP Board Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Results 2022 likely by April end. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 will be available to candidates on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Results 2022 can also be checked on official website mpresults.nic.in.
This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh. The MP Board exams 2022 were conducted from February 18 to March 20, 2022 in the state at various exam centres across all districts. The Board will complete the evaluation process soon.
The passing criteria for MP Board Results 2022 is that candidates will have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and practical exams. The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 12:46 PM
MP Board Results 2022 for Class 10, 12: Passing criteria
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 12:24 PM
MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Exam dates
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 12:11 PM
MPBSE Results 2022: 18 lakh candidates waiting for result
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 12:06 PM
MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: List of websites
mpresults.nic.in
mpbse.nic.in
results.gov.in
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 11:54 AM
MP Board Result 2022: Likely by April end
MP Board Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 is expected to release by April end. The evaluation process will end soon and the MP Board Results 2022 will be declared.