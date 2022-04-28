MP Board Results 2022 Live Updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores at mpresults.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the MP Board Results 2022 date and time. The MPBSE 10th 12th results will be declared by the Board on April 29, 2022 at 1 pm. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on official website mpresults.nic.in.
This year around 18 lakh students have appeared for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. The Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022. The evaluation process has been completed by the Board officials and the result will be announced tomorrow.
The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 01:48 PM
MP Board Result 2022: Exam dates
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 01:41 PM
MP Board Results 2022: Website view
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 01:37 PM
MP Board Result 2022: Know passing criteria
The passing criteria for MP Board Results 2022 is that candidates will have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and practical exams.
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 01:33 PM
Madhya Pradesh Board results 2022: 18 lakh students to check result
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 01:25 PM
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Revised marking scheme
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 01:20 PM
MP Board Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 on same date
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 01:13 PM
MPBSE Results 2022: How to check Class 10, 12 result
Go to mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.
Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
Enter the required credentials.
Login and view scorecards.
Take a printout for future use.
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 01:06 PM
MP Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Last year pass percentage
Last year a total of 9,14,079 students appeared for MPBSE Class 10 exams and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent. For Class 12th a total of 6,60,682 candidates appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 100 percent.
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 12:58 PM
MP Board Results 2022: List of websites
Candidates can check the result through the following websites
mpresults.nic.in
mpbse.nic.in
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 12:53 PM
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Date and Time
