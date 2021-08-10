Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP board special exam rules released; students allowed to withdraw candidature

MP board will conduct a special exam from September 1 to September 25. Students who are not satisfied with their class 10, 12 marks can take the exam. Registration for the MP board's special exam will close today, August 10.
AUG 10, 2021
On Tuesday, the Board has released a set of guidelines pertaining to marking and evaluation criteria that will be adopted in the special exam.

The marks of all the students who have registered for the special exam will be made invalid and the marks obtained in the special exam will be considered final, the board has said.

This year, board exams have not been held in the state and marks have been awarded on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

Students who remain absent in the special exam will be considered disqualified, the board has said.

In addition to these guidelines, the board has given a chance to students to withdraw their candidature. The option to cancel the registration for the special exam will be available from August 11 to August 15.

