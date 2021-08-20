MP Board Special Exams 2021: Dates released, admit card on September 1

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released MP Board Special Exams 2021 dates. The examination schedule of Special Examination 2021 for High School, Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational as well as Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses has been released. The admit card for the same will be available to candidates from September 1 onwards on MP Portal.

As per the schedule released by the Board, the Class 10 special exams will be conducted from September 6 to September 15, 2021 and Class 12 special exams will be conducted from September 6 to September 21, 2021. The examination will begin at 9 am and will end at 12 noon on each day.

Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at 7.30 am. The students will have to follow the COVID19 guidelines like wearing of face masks, use of sanitisers and following social distancing norms from the time they enter the examination centre till the time they exit.

School Education Department, MP has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Board of Secondary Education has released the examination schedule of Special Examination 2021 for High School, Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational as well as Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses. The admit cards of the candidates will be available from September 1, 2021 in M.P. will be available on the online portal.”