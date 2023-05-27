Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has released MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 dates. The MPBSE 10th, 12th supplementary examination date sheet is available on the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023: MPBSE 10th, 12th supply exam dates released (HT)

The Class 10 supplementary examination will begin on July 18 and will close on July 27, 2023. The Class 12 supplementary examination from July 17 to July 27, 2023. The supplementary exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. To download the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

Click on MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 date sheet available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 25, 2023. The pass percentage of Class 10 is 63.29% and Class 12 is 55.28%. The boys pass percentage is 60.26 percent and girls is 66.47 percent. The Class 12 girls pass percentage is 58.75 percent and boys pass percentage is 52 percent.

