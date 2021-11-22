MPBSE Board Exams 2022 date sheet for Class 10 and 12 released at mpbse.nic.in
MPBSE Board Exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday announced the examination schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. Candidates, who have to appear in the board exams in 2022, can check their schedule on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.
The class 10 board exams is scheduled to begin from February 18 while class 12 exams will begin from February 17 from 10am to 1pm.
MP Class 10 board examination schedule
Hindi- February 18, 2022
Mathematics- February 22, 2022
Urdu February 24, 2022
Social Science February 26, 2022
Science March 2, 2022
English March 5, 2022
Sanskrit March 8, 2022
Marathi/ Gujarati/ Punjabi/ Sindhi March 9, 2022
NSQF March 10, 2022
MP Class 12 board examination schedule
English February 17, 2022
Hindi February 19, 2022
Physics/Economics, Animal Husbandry, milk trade poultry farming & fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian art, VOC -February 21,2022
Biotechnology, Indian Music February 23, 2022
Biology February 24, 2022
Political Science, 2nd question paper VOC February 25, 2022
Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Drawing and painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile, third paper VOC February 28, 2022
Mathematics: March 3, 2022
Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Drawing & Designing, Book-Keeping & Accountancy, Environmental education and rural development Entrepreneurship (VOC): March 4
Informatic Practices March 7, 2022
Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Still life and design, Anatomy physiology and health - March 9, 2022
Urdu/Marathi- March 10, 2022
NSQF/ Physical Education March 11,2022
Sanskrit March 12, 2022
Check schedule below: