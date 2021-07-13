Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check Class 10 result on HT portal
board exams

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check Class 10 result on HT portal

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 will be announced tomorrow. Candidates can know how to check Class 10 result on HT Portal given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 03:27 PM IST
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check Class 10 result on HT portal(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. MP Board Class 10 result will be announced at 4 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams will be able to check the result on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in and also on the HT Portal result page.

The direct link to check the result on the HT Portal result page will be available soon after the results are announced. Candidates will have to keep their admit cards ready to check the result. The steps given below will have to be followed for checking the result.

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check Class 10 result on HT portal

• Visit the official site of HT Result portal.

• Click on the box of MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 and enter the roll number.

• Press submit and your result will be displayed.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 11 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board exams. The Class 10 exams was cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases. The evaluation criteria were released later which stated that the board will consider students' performance in the half-yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests, and internal assessments held during the academic year for preparing results of Class 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mpbse mp board mpbse result board exam result

Related Stories

board exams

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 tomorrow; websites to check scores

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:52 PM IST
board exams

MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Date: MP Board Class 10 Result to be declared tomorrow

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:03 PM IST
board exams

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: MPBSE 10th result to be declared on July 14

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 08:53 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP