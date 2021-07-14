MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: MPBSE Class 10 Result to be out today
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board 10th Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. The MPBSE Class 10 result will be announced at 4 pm. Students who have registered themselves for the Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of MP Board on mpbse.nic.in.
The result can also be checked on mpresults.nic.in and also on HT Result Portal. The link to check the Class 10 board results will be activated soon after the declaration has been made. Apart from the official websites, the results can be checked on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. The mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play.
This year around 11 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board exams. The board exams were cancelled in the state due to the rise in COVID19 across the country. Later the evaluation criteria were announced by the MP Board in which 50 percent weightage will be given to pre boards, 30 percent to unit tests, and 30 percent to internal assessment.
JUL 14, 2021 09:15 AM IST
MPBSE 10th Result 2021: Education Minister to declare the result
School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare MPBSE 10th Result 2021 today. The result will be announced at 4 pm and will be available on the official site of MPBSE, MP Results, HT Result Portal.
JUL 14, 2021 09:00 AM IST
MP Board 10th Result 2021: Result releasing at 4 pm
MP Board 10th Result 2021 will be declared by MPBSE today, July 14, 2021. The result link for Class 10 will be activated at 4 pm today and candidates can check their respective results henceforth.