Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. MP Board Class 10 result will be announced at 4 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams will be able to check the result on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in and also on the HT Portal result page.

The direct link to check the result on the HT Portal result page will be available soon after the results are announced. Candidates will have to keep their admit cards ready to check the result. The steps given below will have to be followed for checking the result.

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check Class 10 result on HT portal

• Visit the official site of HT Result portal.

• Click on the box of MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 and enter the roll number.

• Press submit and your result will be displayed.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 11 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board exams. The Class 10 exams was cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases. The evaluation criteria were released later which stated that the board will consider students' performance in the half-yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests, and internal assessments held during the academic year for preparing results of Class 10.



