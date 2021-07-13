MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 tomorrow; websites to check scores

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. This year 11 lakh students have registered for Class 10 examinations. The result will be declared at 4 pm on July 14. All the students who have registered for the examination can check the result on the official website of MPBSE.

Students who have registered for Class 10 exams can check the result on various other websites including Hindustan Times result page as well. The list of websites where the scores of each student will be available in given below in the table. Take a look.

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check

Apart from the official websites, the results can be checked on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. The mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play. The registered students will have to enter the roll number and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the mobile screen. Students can keep a screenshot of the same for further need.

In 2020, the Class 10 result was declared on July 4, 2020. The result was announced at 3 pm. The overall pass percentage was 70.84 percent. The pass percentage of girls was 74.97 percent and the pass percentage of boys was 67.13 percent.



