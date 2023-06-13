Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPSOS 2023 admit card released at mpsos.nic.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 12:21 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh State Open School admit card 2023 released at mpsos.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) released the MPSOS admit card 2023 on June 13. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at mpsos.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their roll number.

MPSOS 2023 admit card released at mpsos.nic.in(HT file)

The candidates are required to take admit cards to the examination centers.

MPSOS 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website, mpsos.nic.in.

On the home page, click the 'Admit Card' link.

Then click again on the relevant admit card link.

Enter the required credentials in the provided blank and enter the captcha code.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it.

Topics
admit card. hall ticket
