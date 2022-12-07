MPSOS Board Exam 2022: Time table for Class 10, 12, other exams out; Links here

Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board (MPSOS) has announced time tables of date sheets for various exams, including Class 10 and Class 12 traditional exams, and exams under the state government's Ruk Jana Nahi. These exams will take place in December, 2022 and January, 2023.

Students can check these date sheets on the official website of the board, mpsps.nic.in.

As per the date sheets, Class 10 board exams for students enrolled under the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme will be conducted from December 26 to January 3. Class 12 exams will be held from December 26 to January 8.

MPSOS Class 10, 12 date sheet (Ruk Jana Nahi)

Class 10 traditional exams will be held from December 26 to January 6 and Class 12 exams will take place between December 26 to January 12, the date sheet shows.

MPSOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2022 (traditional)

Madarsa board exams will take place from December 26 to January 12 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

MPSOS Madarsa board exam date sheet

CBSE on demand exams will be held from December 26 to January 1. Check dates here.

MPSOS has also announced dates for Class 5 and Class 8 final exams. Check these exam dates here.