Nagaland declares Class 10, 12 board exam results

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the results of the 2021 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations on Tuesday.

In HSLC (Class 10), 31,822 students have qualified out of 43,975 students who enrolled for the exam.

Also Read | Nagaland to punish non vaccinated govt staff found without Covid-19 certificate

Students of private schools in the state outshone those from government institutions with 85.5% pass percentage while the latter yielded 44.8%. Out of the 23,608 students sitting for the Class 10 board exam again, 16,388 repeaters cleared it.

In Higher Secondary (Class 12), 23,376 students cleared the board exams conducted for three different streams. Out of a total of 25,900 students in the arts stream, 17,245 cleared the examination while 4,217 students in the science stream and 1,914 in the commerce stream cleared the exam.

Examinations for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted in April, right before the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit the state.