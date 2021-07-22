NATA 2021 2nd test result declared at nata.in, here is how to check

NATA 2021 results: The Council of Architecture on July 22 released the result for the Second Test of NATA 2021. Candidates can check their results on the official website of NATA at http://www.nata.in/.

The Second Test of NATA 2021 was conducted on July 11 across 248 centers in India and 06 centers in international cities. A total of 21657 candidates appeared for the Exam 11583 candidates have qualified in the Second Test. For candidates who have appeared for both examinations, the result will be based on the best scores received by the candidate(s) in both attempts.

In addition, the Competent Authority of the Council has decided to conduct the Third Test of NATA 2021 on September 3, 2021, this decision has been taken in view of pandemic and containment zones in different parts of the country.

According to the NATA 2021 brochure, applicants who have taken either of the two NATA Tests may register for the third NATA Test. However, candidates who have taken both NATA Tests will not be eligible to take the third NATA Test.

Direct link to check NATA 2021 results

NATA 2021 Examination result: How to check

Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in.

On the Homepage scroll down and click on NATA 2021 Results

A new page will open

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the copy of the same for future use