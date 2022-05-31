NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, see toppers' list

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final results 2022 on nbsenl.edu.in. This year, Delphi Oinam who scored 595 marks (99.17%) has topped the Class 10 board examination in Nagaland. Rhea Khemani (98.83%) and Vitshunuo Alvina Dzuvichu (98.17%) came second and third, respectively.

In Class 12, Ngamjong JN Yanlem (95.20%) is Science stream topper. Limasungla (97.60%) has topped in Arts and Subhansu Jaiswal in Commerce.

A total of 28,938 students took the Class 10 final examination in Nagaland this year and of them 18,721 or 64.69% have passed.

In Class 12 Arts stream, the pass percentage is 80.64%. A total of 13,812 students enrolled themselves for the exam, of whom 11,138 have passed.

In the Commerce stream, 1,157 students were enrolled of whom 952 or 82.28% have passed. In Science stream, the total number of enrolled students is 2152, of whom 1,889 or 88.24% have passed.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC toppers 2022

Class 10

Rank and name Percentage DELPHI OINAM 99.17% 2. RHEA KHEMAN 98.83% 3. VITSHUNUO ALVINA DZÜVICHÜ 98.17% 4. THEJASENUO KEDITSU 97.83% 5. SUMAN PANIGRAHI 97.67% 6. TOSHIMANEN JAMIR, ENTINOLA AONOK, SNEHA PAUL 97.50% 7. NUKSUNGLA WALLING 97.33% 8. KEVIYANEINUO MEDOM, S ALIMEN, ADITYA KUMAR RAUT, BISWAJIT DEY 97.17% 9. KIRENSUNGLA JAMIR, KHONZANI N ODYUO, SANGYUCHENLA CHANG, SUMI JAISWAL, ASHISH KUMAR JAISWAL 97%

Class 12

Arts LIMASUNGLA 97.60% 2. SUPOLEPDEN KICHU 96.80% 3. LHINGNEINGAI 96.60% Commerce SUBHANSU JAISWAL 98.60% 2. ADITYA JAISWAL 98.20% 3. MONOSHISH BHATTACHARJEE 97.40% Science NGAMJONG JN YANLEM 95.20% 2. NOVELÜ SWÜRO 94% 3. KETOUKHRIE-II YASHII 93.20

