Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS 10th, 12th registration date extended, here’s how to apply
board exams

NIOS 10th, 12th registration date extended, here’s how to apply

NIOS has extended the registration date for 10th, 12th course. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in till March 31, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 03:36 PM IST
NIOS 10th, 12th registration date extended, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)

National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has extended the registration date for 10th, 12th courses. The registration date for October 2021 session has been extended till March 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can apply through the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The link will remain active till the midnight of March 31. Students will have to select their state or union territories in order to complete the registration process for Class 10, 12. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

How to Apply

• Visit the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

• Click on register link available on the home page.

• Select state, identity type and click on course link.

• The details page will open where candidates will have to enter the basic details followed by other details.

• Upload the necessary documents.

• Select the subjects and the study centre.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table released, here’s how to download

Delhi HC dismisses PIL against enhanced exam fees charged by CBSE

Bihar Board 12th compartmental exam 2021 from April 29, fill forms from April 5

BSEB 12th results 2021: Daughter of cart-puller tops in science stream

• Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Eligibility Criteria

Secondary: The minimum age to take admission in the Secondary Course is 14 years as on 31st January 2020 (born on or before 31/01/2005). A learner who has passed class VIII and has valid proof of attaining 14 years of age can apply for registration to the Secondary Course.

Sr. Secondary: The minimum age to take admission in the Senior Secondary Course is 15 years as on January 31, 2020 (born on or before 31/01/2004).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios public exam class 10 board exam class 12 board exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP