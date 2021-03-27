NIOS 10th, 12th registration date extended, here’s how to apply

National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has extended the registration date for 10th, 12th courses. The registration date for October 2021 session has been extended till March 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can apply through the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The link will remain active till the midnight of March 31. Students will have to select their state or union territories in order to complete the registration process for Class 10, 12. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

How to Apply

• Visit the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

• Click on register link available on the home page.

• Select state, identity type and click on course link.

• The details page will open where candidates will have to enter the basic details followed by other details.

• Upload the necessary documents.

• Select the subjects and the study centre.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Eligibility Criteria

Secondary: The minimum age to take admission in the Secondary Course is 14 years as on 31st January 2020 (born on or before 31/01/2005). A learner who has passed class VIII and has valid proof of attaining 14 years of age can apply for registration to the Secondary Course.

Sr. Secondary: The minimum age to take admission in the Senior Secondary Course is 15 years as on January 31, 2020 (born on or before 31/01/2004).