NIOS 10th, 12th result declared at results.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the class 10th, 12th result. Students can check the result at the official website of NIOS.

"The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Secondary Course (10th) & Senior Secondary course (12th) June, 2021 Examination on 23.07.2021," the NIOS has said on Twitter.

In class 10 result, the NIOS has registered 90.64% pass.

In class 12 result, the NIOS has registered 79.21% pass.

107745 learners of secondary course and 134466 learners of senior secondary course have been certified in this examination, the NIOS has said.

The marksheet, provisional certificate and migration certificates of the students will be available in the DigiLocker. Students can also collect them from their study centres without paying any fee, the NIOS has said.

This exam was held in June. NIOS conducts two public exams in a year. The second exam will be held in October-November 2021. Details on this exam is available on the official website of NIOS.

