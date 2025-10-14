The National Institute of Open Schooling will begin the NIOS Board Exam 2025 for Class 10, 12 today, October 14, 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on most days and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for some papers. NIOS Board Exam 2025 for Class 10, 12 begins today, guidelines here

For all India exam centres, the exam for Class 10, 12 will conclude on November 18, 2025. The exam for Class 12 will begin with Early Childhood Care and Education and Class 10 exam will begin with Sanskrit Sahitya/ Entrepreneurship. The exam will conclude on November 18, 2025.

NIOS Board Exam 2025: Guidelines here 1. Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to carry the hall ticket to the exam centres.

2. All the appearing candidates will have to reach the exam centres as per the time mentioned in the admit card.

3. Carry pen and other stationary items mentioned in the admit card.

4. Electronic gadgets and other items are banned. Do not carry any such banned items.

The result of the examination is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of the examination. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained. The result will be made available immediately on NIOS website. The Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective Als. In case of cancelled Als these documents will be sent to them by post at their residential addresses available at NIOS by the concerned Regional Centre. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.