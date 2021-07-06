NIOS Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria released, check here

National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS Board Exams 2021 evaluation criteria. The assessment criteria have been released for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates can check the Secondary and Senior Secondary public exam June 2021 evaluation criteria on the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in.

The tabulation of marks will be based on past performance and tutor-marked assignments.

As per the evaluation criteria, for learners already passed in 4 or more subjects, the average of the best three subject performance of the learners will be considered. For learners who have already passed in 2 or 3 subjects, the average of the best two past subjects' performance will be considered. For learners who have already passed in only 1 subject in the same course and either TMA not available or application, the average performance of the last three public examinations will be considered.

For those students who are appearing for the first time having no past performance- the result for Sr. Secondary students will be calculated by adopting a formula based on the mean of maximum theory marks and minimum pass marks in theory multiplied by the TMA ratio. For Secondary students, the result will be calculated by adopting a formula based on the mean of maximum marks and minimum pass marks in the subject multiplied by the TMA ratio.