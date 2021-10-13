Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS class 10, 12 exams begin on November 11
board exams

NIOS class 10, 12 exams begin on November 11

Published on Oct 13, 2021 04:31 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The NIOS public exam for class 10, 12 theory papers will begin on November 12, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has said in a tweet on Wednesday. The exam for overseas learners will start a day ahead on November 11. 

The institute has asked all regional directors to upload the datesheet of the theory exam at the regional centre website and also issue press release in the local dailies.

The date sheets are available on the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Exams will be held till December 15. For overseas candidates the exam will conclude on December 6.

For these exams, the registration was held in July-August.

The result of June 2021 exams was declared in July.

