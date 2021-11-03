Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released, know how to download
board exams

NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released, know how to download

NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released. The NIOS hall tickets are available on the official website nios.ac.in.
NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released, know how to download
Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for the class 10, 12 board exams scheduled to be held from November 11. The NIOS hall tickets are available on the official website nios.ac.in.

NIOS hall tickets

NIOS hall tickets: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website nios.ac.in
  • Click on the NIOS hall ticket
  • Enter the enrolment number
  • Enter the hall ticket type
  • Submit the details
  • Download the hall ticket
  • Candidates can also download the instructions for practical and theory exams

“Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Oct - Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” the NIOS has informed candidates.

Exams will be held till December 15. For overseas candidates the exam will conclude on December 6. For these exams, the registration was held in July-August.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios oct-nov exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WBCHSE 12th date sheet 2022 released, check West Bengal exam time table

ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: CISCE releases important instructions for candidates 

JKBOSE 12th exam date sheet released for Kashmir and W/Z Jammu division

JKBOSE class 12 exams from Nov 9, parental consent must to appear in exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP