NIOS ODE 2021: Class 10, 12 exam dates released, registration begins today

National Institute of Open Schooling will begin the registration process for NIOS ODE 2021 from August 2, 2021 onwards. The registration for On Demand Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses can apply online through the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in. The Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted from August 17, 2021 onwards.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted at NIOS HQ and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas as ODE Exam Centre under NIOS regional centres. The examination at NIOS HQ, Noida will be conducted 4 days in a week – Tuesday to Friday and at Kendriya Vidyalayas 3 days in a week- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

As per the official notice, the learners who have registered for improvement in subjects and the learners whose result was marked as Non Computable for June 2021 examination are given a chance to register and appear in these subjects under ODE without exam fee till August 31, 2021. Also, all other learners including stream 3 and 4 may also register for ODE with the payment of ODE exam fees.

After due processing the ODES result will be declared and published through NIOS web site during last week of every month for the examinations conducted during the preceded month.