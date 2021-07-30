NIOS ODE 2021 exam from August 17, registration begins on August 2

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) would conduct on-demand exams (ODE) for class 10 and 12 from August 17. The registration for these exams will begin on August 2.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 06:23 PM IST
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) would conduct on-demand exams (ODE) for class 10 and 12 from August 17. The registration for these exams will begin on August 2.

"The NIOS on demand exam for secondary and senior secondary courses is scheduled to be held at NIOS headquarter and identified kendriya vidyalayas as ODE exam centre under NIOS regional centres from August 17 onwards. The ODE registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in from August 2," the NIOS has said in an official notification released on July 30.

"The learners who have registered for improvement in subjects and the learners whose result was marked as non-computable (NC) for June 2021 exam are given a one time chance to register and appear in these subjects under ODE without exam fee till August 31," concerned candidates have been informed.

