NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 declared, direct link here

National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12. The result for Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam conducted on October- November 2022 can be checked on the official site of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

All the appeared candidates can check their results by entering their enrolment number on the official website. The Class 10, 12 board exams was conducted in October- November 2022 at various exam centres across the country. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check NIOS Public Exam Result 2022

NIOS Public Exam Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NIOS Result at results.nios.ac.in.

Click on NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Learners may apply for result correction in the subjects appeared in Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses in October/November 2022. An amount of Rs. 50/- shall be paid by the learner for each type of correction as each area needs separate action.