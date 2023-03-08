NTA DU Recruitment Exam 2021: Revised schedule for non teaching posts released

National Testing Agency has released revised schedule for NTA DU Recruitment Exam 2021. The revised schedule has been released for non teaching posts. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official site of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the Delhi University Recruitment Examination 2021 will begin on March 18 and will end on March 21, 2023. The examination will be conducted on March 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2023 for Laboratory Attendant, Junior Assistant/ Junior Assistant (Store), Library Attendant, Senior Assistant and Assistant posts.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on March 16, 17, 18 and 19, 2023.

The city intimation slip will be issued online to the candidates concerned 10 days before the commencement of the exam. The admit card for the same will be out 3 days prior to the date of exam mentioning the date, time, exam centre, instructions etc for the exam.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA for latest updates about the examination. For any assistance candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers- 011-40759000/69227700. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

