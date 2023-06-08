Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has declared Odisha 12th arts result 2023 on June 8, 2023. Students who have appeared for Class 12 Arts stream exam can check their results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. The direct link is available. CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates

Odisha 12th arts result 2023: How to check CHSE Class 12 results at orissaresults.nic.in

Direct link to check CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result

Direct link to check CHSE Odisha 12th Vocational result

The result was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board.

This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination in the state. The examination for Class 12 was started on March 1 for commerce stream and March 2 for arts stream. The Class 12 science and commerce exams concluded on April 4 and arts exam concluded on April 5, 2023.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your log in details

CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CHSE Odisha.