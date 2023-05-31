The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) announced the Class 12th Science and Commerce results on May 31. The CHSE Odisha results was declared at 11 am. Candidates will be able to check the CHSE Odisha class 12th results at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Odisha Board HSC Plus Two Science, Commerce Result 2023 out: Know how to check(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared for the CHSE Plus II examinations. CHSE Odisha class 12th science stream was held from March 1 to April 4 and for the Science stream the exam was held from March 2 to April 4.

CHSE Odisha result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your login details

CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

Download and print it for future reference.

