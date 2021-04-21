Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2021 cancelled, results on internal assessment
Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2021 has been cancelled. The results will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 01:56 PM IST
The Odisha government has cancelled Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2021 due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Class 10 examination has been cancelled for the state board and Madrasa Education Board. The results will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment.

Students who want to appear in the examination will be given a chance by the state government later. The official tweet can be checked below.

The decision of cancellation comes a day after a large number of students protested in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence. The students argued that there is no clarity by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) which conducts the annual matriculation or class 10 examinations in the state.

The Class 10 examination was scheduled to begin on May 3 and end on May 15, 2021, in the state.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 examination for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams was scheduled to begin on May 19 has been postponed.

Many state boards, national boards have cancelled Class 10 board examinations including CBSE and ICSE. Class 12 exams have also been postponed by the Board due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

