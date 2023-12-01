close_game
Odisha Education Department to livestream Class 12 Board Exams this year to bring more transparency

Odisha Education Department to livestream Class 12 Board Exams this year to bring more transparency

ByHT Correspondent, Bhubaneswar
Dec 01, 2023 12:34 PM IST

CHSE is yet to decide whether to livestream the examination from all the 1100-odd centres as the logistic part has to be considered.

To bring more transparency to the Class 12 Board Exams, the Odisha School and Mass Education department will livestream the CHSE +2 board exams from this year.

The examination centres where the flying squads cannot reach on short notice will be prioritised for livestreaming.(File)
The examination centres where the flying squads cannot reach on short notice will be prioritised for livestreaming.(File)

Ashwini Mishra, chairman of the Council of Higher Secondary Education that conducts the examination said all the college principals have been asked to submit a status report on installation of CCTV cameras in their respective examination centres by December 15. Mishra said this will be the first livestreaming of any examination in the state.

“The exam will be livestreamed like the Election Commission does webcasting during the election. The livestream will enable officials positioned at the State control room in Bhubaneswar to prevent any chances of malpractice,” said Mishra. In the last exam, 575 cases of malpractice had been recorded.

Mishra said CHSE is yet to decide whether to livestream the examination from all the 1100-odd centres as the logistic part has to be considered. "However, we have asked the principals to start installing CCTV in the examination room, strong room and laboratories. If CCTV cameras are already installed, then they have to ensure that the cameras are in workable condition. The schools which have applied to become new examination centres have to ensure CCTV cameras are installed in their examination halls and centre superintendent room work," said Mishra.

Mishra said the examination centres where the flying squads cannot reach on short notice will be prioritised for livestreaming.

The principals have been requested to provide the college name, college code, name of internet provider with speed, DVR/NVR make, DVR/NVR serial number.

Exam and College Guide
