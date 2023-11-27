close_game
Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live: CBSE, UP, BSEB other boards time table updates
Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live: CBSE, UP, BSEB other boards time table updates

Nov 27, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Board Exam Dates 2024 Live Updates: Check latest updates on CBSE, Bihar, UP, other board exams time tables.

Board Exam Dates 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce Class 10th and Class 12th board exam dates on its official websites. All these exams are likely to be held in February.

Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live: CBSE, UPMSP UP, BSEB time table, Class 10th, Class 12th updates
CBSE Class 10, 12 final exams are likely to be held between February 15 and April 10. UP board Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) theory exams are also expected in February, as mentioned in the tentative academic calendar of UPMSP. BSEB usually conducts Matric and Inter final exams in February.

CBSE and UPMSP have already announced dates of Practical examinations. Meanwhile, boards such as Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have already released detailed date sheets of board exams 2024.

CBSE Class 10, 12 time tables will be out on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. UPMSP theory dates will be released on upmsp.edu.in and Bihar board exam dates will be announced on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on social media.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 27, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    CBSE, Bihar, UP board exam 2024 dates: Official websites

    CBSE: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in

    UP board: upmsp.edu.in

    Bihar board: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

