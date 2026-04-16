Teenaa Rath, a student from Puri, has secured a perfect 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 board examination, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Odisha girl secures 500 out of 500 marks in CBSE Class 10 examination(ANI/file)

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Teenaa, a student of Mothers' Public School at Puri, scored 500 out of 500 in the examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in February-March this year, said founder of the school, Poly Pattnaik.

Out of six subjects, the girl has secured 99 out of 100 marks in mathematics standard and full marks (100) in the remaining five subjects.

"As per norms, the five best subjects will be taken into consideration. So she secured 500 marks," Pattnaik said.

Teenaa is the elder daughter of Samir Kumar Rath and Renu Prava Das, both are IT professionals.

Speaking to PTI, Teenaa credited her teachers and parents for the success and said she wanted to be a cardiac surgeon to save precious lives of people.

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{{^usCountry}} Teenaa said she used to study 10 to 12 hours every day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teenaa said she used to study 10 to 12 hours every day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I am proud of my daughter. To fulfil the dream of my daughter, we, as her parents, will give our best and plan to send her to Bhubaneswar for Class 12. We will also do the needful so that she can crack the NEET," Samir said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am proud of my daughter. To fulfil the dream of my daughter, we, as her parents, will give our best and plan to send her to Bhubaneswar for Class 12. We will also do the needful so that she can crack the NEET," Samir said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a post on X, has congratulated and extended best wishes to the students who cleared the CBSE board examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a post on X, has congratulated and extended best wishes to the students who cleared the CBSE board examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Regardless of the examination results, let everyone move forward with confidence to build a new future and be ready to face every challenge of life with a strong spirit. I firmly believe that this continuous effort of the students will enhance the pride of our state as well as the country. I wish everyone a bright future and all-round success in the coming days," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Regardless of the examination results, let everyone move forward with confidence to build a new future and be ready to face every challenge of life with a strong spirit. I firmly believe that this continuous effort of the students will enhance the pride of our state as well as the country. I wish everyone a bright future and all-round success in the coming days," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students this year. The first examination was held in February-March and the second is scheduled for May. It was mandatory for students to appear in the first edition, officials said.

This time, more than 24.71 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted at 8,074 centres. More than 93.70 per cent students cleared the Class 10 board examination, with over 55,000 of them scoring above 95 per cent marks, they said.

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