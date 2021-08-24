Odisha offline matric result declared, 80.83% pass, 271 students improve score

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has declared the result of class 10 or matric offline exam. Over 15,000 candidates had registered for the exam. However, only 6620 had appeared the exam of which 5233 students cleared the examination. As many as 3100 boys and 2133 girls have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 80.83%.

Odisha offline matric exam result

The exam, which was an improvement test, saw 271 students improving the score.

However, the result of 459 students has been less than the board exam results.

A total of 42 students have secured A1 grade, 255 A2 grade, 348 B1 grade, 458 B2 grade, 599 C grade, 846 D grade, 2685 E grade and 141 got grade F.

This year, the board exams could not be held in the state due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. Instead of evaluating students in the traditional way, BSE Odisha had decided to award imputed marks to students based on an alternative marking scheme.

In the alternative marking scheme, the Board registered close to 98% pass this year. Not a single school in the State recorded ‘zero’ result. Of the total 5, 62,010 students who passed the matric exam, 2,80, 351 are boys and 2,81, 658 are girls. The pass percentage among ex-regular students is 88%.

The offline examinations were conducted between July 30 and August 5 at 504 centres across the State.

